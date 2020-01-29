Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50, 78,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,323,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?