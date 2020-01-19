Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Health continues to acquire hospitals to expand its number of licensed beds. It targets hospitals that cater to relatively non-urban and suburban communities, where management can add value through specialty medical service expansion, economies of scale, additional investment in new technology and improved process management. It has also been putting in efforts to reduce its expenses. Frequent divestitures to streamline its core operations have helped it lower its debt burden. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, Community Health has seen a persistent decline in revenues due to reduced admissions, which has been putting pressure on the bottom line. Moreover, a weak 2019 guidance remains a concern. Loss per share from continuing operations is now estimated between $1.75 and $1.85 for 2019.”

CYH has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.43 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,615 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 631.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 111,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

