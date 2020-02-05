Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $43.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 59,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

