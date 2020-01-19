Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.21

Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and traded as high as $18.60. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 275 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Community Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages.

