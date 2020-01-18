Community Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:CCSB) Shares Down 4.3%

Community Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:CCSB) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.36, 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91.

In related news, Director Scott B. Wright bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $64,900.00.

Community Savings Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCSB)

Community Savings Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Savings that provides various banking products and services in Caldwell, Ohio. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

