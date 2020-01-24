Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. 37,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $808.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13.

In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

