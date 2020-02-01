CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

