COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.78, 249,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 405,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

