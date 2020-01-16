Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE:CBD opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

