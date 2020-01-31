Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE SBS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 1,294,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,260. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 956,002 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 324,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 171,458 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 604,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

