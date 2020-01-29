Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE ELP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

