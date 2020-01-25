Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BVN. HSBC downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE BVN opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

