Comparing American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) & Corbus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CRBP)

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Bio Medica and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bio Medica -23.31% N/A -37.08% Corbus Pharmaceuticals -175.16% -169.38% -82.73%

Risk & Volatility

American Bio Medica has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Bio Medica and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 297.90%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than American Bio Medica.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Bio Medica and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bio Medica $3.87 million 0.59 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals $4.82 million 89.36 -$55.67 million ($0.98) -6.80

American Bio Medica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX. The company also offers OralStat, a drug test for the detection of drugs in oral fluids, as well as private labeled versions of OralStat. In addition, the company distributes other products for the detection of substances of abuse; and products that detect the presence or absence of alcohol, and alternative sample options for drug testing, as well as toxicology management services. Further, it provides bulk test strip contract manufacturing services to non-affiliated diagnostic companies. American Bio Medica Corporation serves rehabilitation/drug treatment, pain management, other clinical, government, and employment/workplace markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Micro Media, Inc. and changed its name to American Bio Medica Corporation in September 1992. American Bio Medica Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Kinderhook, New York.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis. The company also has a license to develop, manufacture, and market CRB-4001, a 2nd generation peripherally-restricted, CB1 inverse agonist, which is in a preclinical stage to treat liver, lung, heart, and kidney fibrotic diseases. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of lenabasum in Japan. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.