Comparing BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ACBI)

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK OF SANTA CLA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than BK OF SANTA CLA/SH.

Risk & Volatility

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK OF SANTA CLA/SH N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Capital Bancshares 45.08% 8.82% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of BK OF SANTA CLA/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK OF SANTA CLA/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Capital Bancshares $104.81 million 3.69 $28.53 million $1.08 16.37

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BK OF SANTA CLA/SH.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats BK OF SANTA CLA/SH on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH Company Profile

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts. It also provides business loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and letters of credit, as well as real estate loans, such as land loans, construction financing, and commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, including lines of credit, unsecured and secured personal loans, car loans, and construction financing. Further, it provides bill pay, online banking, remote deposit, wire transfers, courier, merchant, and quick books/Web connect services; ATM/check, VISA, and debit cards; and reorder personal checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.