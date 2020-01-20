Comparing Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) & Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.63% 46.28% 14.32% Conduent -32.11% 6.33% 2.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Conduent 0 4 2 0 2.33

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Conduent has a consensus target price of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 70.29%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Conduent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.36 billion 3.44 $482.10 million $4.66 28.11 Conduent $5.39 billion 0.23 -$416.00 million $1.05 5.48

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Conduent on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers middle- and back-office securities processing solutions that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliation, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides international securities processing and managed services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. This segment delivers end-to-end business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, omni-channel communications, and finance and accounting services that enable its clients to optimize their processes. It also provides industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment provides support for electronic toll collection, public transit, parking, and photo enforcement service to transportation departments and agencies worldwide. It also offers payment services comprising prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; human resources services; finance and accounting services; legal business services; workforce learning services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. The company is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.