Comparing Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 19.21% 15.91% 1.09% Citizens Community Bancorp 12.55% 7.51% 0.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Federal and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $27.60 million 2.70 $4.27 million N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.79 $10.82 million $0.96 12.48

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Federal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Central Federal and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Central Federal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Central Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Central Federal has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.