Comparing Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) & Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY)

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) and Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Berry Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 5.46% 9.01% 1.03% Berry Petroleum 25.26% 11.49% 6.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Berry Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $10.23 billion 0.10 $873.00 million $0.90 0.57 Berry Petroleum $586.56 million 0.95 $147.10 million $1.26 5.44

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Berry Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 5 8 1 0 1.71 Berry Petroleum 1 5 2 0 2.13

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 300.55%. Berry Petroleum has a consensus price target of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 54.50%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Berry Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Chesapeake Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 13,200 oil and natural gas wells; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,448 one million barrels of oil equivalent. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.