Comparing Clarent (OTCMKTS:CLRN) and Instructure (OTCMKTS:INST)

Clarent (OTCMKTS:CLRN) and Instructure (NYSE:INST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clarent and Instructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarent N/A N/A N/A Instructure -26.64% -44.38% -18.94%

Volatility & Risk

Clarent has a beta of 9.23, meaning that its share price is 823% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Instructure has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Instructure shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Clarent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Instructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clarent and Instructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarent 0 0 0 0 N/A Instructure 0 9 3 0 2.25

Instructure has a consensus target price of $48.23, suggesting a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Instructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Instructure is more favorable than Clarent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarent and Instructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Instructure $209.54 million 8.76 -$43.46 million ($1.23) -39.71

Clarent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Instructure.

Summary

Clarent beats Instructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarent Company Profile

Clarent Corporation develops software-based communications solutions through Internet Protocol (IP) communications networks. Its software-based solutions, in conjunction with its hardware or equipment provided by others, are designed to enable service providers to deliver simultaneous transmission of voice, fax, and data over IP networks. Clarent's solutions provide bridges between the traditional circuit-switched telephone system and Internet Protocol networks, allowing the use of IP telephony to be transparent to end user customers using their existing wire line or wireless telephones. The company's customers include service providers, system integrators, resellers, and enterprises. Service provider customers include traditional local, international, and wholesale long distance telecommunication companies, as well as next generation service providers, including Internet Service Providers, Application Service Providers, Web-to-phone providers, and others employing Internet-based business models. The company's competitors include Cisco Systems, Inc.; Lucent, Inc.; Nortel Networks Corporation; Sonus Networks; and VocalTec Communications, Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California. On December 13, 2002, Clarent Corporation filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on April 1, 2004. Clarent Corporation is in liquidation.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc. provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and goal setting; and enhance the efficacy of the learning, assessment, and performance management processes. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.