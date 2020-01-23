Comparing Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & Carbon Natural Gas (NYSE:CRBO)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Carbon Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 14.55% 15.14% 3.81% Carbon Natural Gas 15.25% 24.08% 5.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Comstock Resources and Carbon Natural Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20 Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Carbon Natural Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Carbon Natural Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $390.25 million 3.45 -$28.63 million N/A N/A Carbon Natural Gas $53.05 million 0.58 $8.40 million N/A N/A

Carbon Natural Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Carbon Natural Gas

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.