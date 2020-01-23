Comparing Edison International (NYSE:EIX) & ENEVA S A/S (NYSE:ENEVY)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Edison International -1.60% 11.98% 2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Edison International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Edison International $12.66 billion 2.18 -$302.00 million $4.15 18.57

ENEVA S A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edison International.

Risk and Volatility

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ENEVA S A/S and Edison International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Edison International 0 4 6 0 2.60

Edison International has a consensus price target of $78.78, suggesting a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Edison International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.