Comparing Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of AnaptysBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and AnaptysBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 1 2 0 2.25 AnaptysBio 1 6 2 0 2.11

Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $101.33, suggesting a potential upside of 77.84%. AnaptysBio has a consensus price target of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 427.63%. Given AnaptysBio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AnaptysBio is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnaptysBio has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and AnaptysBio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $205.20 million 5.50 $46.38 million $2.21 25.78 AnaptysBio $5.00 million 81.51 -$61.66 million ($2.50) -6.01

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than AnaptysBio. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals 22.60% 10.46% 9.87% AnaptysBio N/A -20.63% -19.45%

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats AnaptysBio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases. It is also developing immuno-oncology products, including TSR-042: anti-PD-1, TSR-022: anti-TIM-3, TSR-033: anti-LAG-3, and TSR-075: anti-PD-1/LAG-3 bispecific; and CC-90006: anti-PD-1 agonist for psoriasis, as well as other products for inflammation. AnaptysBio, Inc. has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Ltd., including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-033); and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation, including an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) in clinical development. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.