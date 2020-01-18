Comparing EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) & BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BPOST SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and BPOST SA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXPERIAN PLC/ADR $4.86 billion 6.45 $695.00 million $0.97 35.60 BPOST SA/ADR $4.46 billion 0.50 $312.73 million N/A N/A

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BPOST SA/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and BPOST SA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXPERIAN PLC/ADR 0 5 2 0 2.29 BPOST SA/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and BPOST SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXPERIAN PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A BPOST SA/ADR 6.21% 30.88% 6.56%

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers. The company also provides software and analytics solutions that help clients in lending, as well as detecting and minimizing frauds, and complying with legal requirements. In addition, it offers marketing services, which include data management and analytics that enable businesses to plan, build, and deliver their marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides online financial education and debt resolution services that help people to understand and manage their financial position, while protecting themselves from fraud and identity theft. Additionally, it engages in the development of intellectual property; and provision of administrative services. Experian plc serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, healthcare, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as rest of the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's e-Shop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.