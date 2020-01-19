Comparing Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Global Healthcare REIT (NYSE:GBCS)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Global Healthcare REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $915.44 million 10.69 $241.90 million $6.23 20.79 Global Healthcare REIT $3.62 million 1.74 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Healthcare REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Healthcare REIT has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Global Healthcare REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Global Healthcare REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 28.01% 11.09% 4.07% Global Healthcare REIT -11.93% -176.77% -1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Global Healthcare REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 4 7 0 2.64 Global Healthcare REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $142.22, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Global Healthcare REIT.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Global Healthcare REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc. Global Casinos, Inc. operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013. Simultaneous with the split-off and sale of the gaming operations, the Company acquired West Paces Ferry Healthcare REIT, Inc. (WPF) in a transaction accounted for as a reverse acquisition whereby WPF was deemed to be the accounting acquirer. The Company intends to make a REIT election under sections 856 through 859 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Such election will be made by the Board of Directors at such time as the Board determines that we qualify as a REIT under applicable provisions of the Internal Revenue Code and that such election is in the best interest of our stockholders. The Company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate, and provides financing to healthcare providers. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned eleven healthcare properties which are leased to third-party operators under triple-net operating terms.