Comparing First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Hawaiian and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $871.22 million 4.37 $264.39 million $2.19 13.27 Atlantic Capital Bancshares $104.81 million 3.94 $28.53 million $1.08 17.47

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Hawaiian and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 2 0 0 1.67 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.94%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Risk & Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 32.64% 11.04% 1.42% Atlantic Capital Bancshares 45.08% 8.82% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 60 branches Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.