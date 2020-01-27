Comparing First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Western Financial and First US Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Western Financial presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Given First Western Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and First US Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $65.97 million 2.08 $5.65 million N/A N/A First US Bancshares $42.68 million 1.63 $2.49 million N/A N/A

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 9.38% 7.50% 0.76% First US Bancshares 9.85% 5.89% 0.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of First Western Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of First US Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Western Financial beats First US Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include loans for the development of residential housing projects, development of commercial and industrial use property, and purchase and improvement of raw land; mortgage loans on one-to-four family residential properties and secured by apartment buildings; home equity loans and lines of credit; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans for agricultural production; commercial and industrial loans; and automobile, household and personal, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture, as well as reinsures or underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance policies. First US Bancshares, Inc. serves small- and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 20 banking offices located in Birmingham, Bucksville, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Columbiana, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill and Ewing, Virginia. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.