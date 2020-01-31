Comparing Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) & Danaos (NASDAQ:DAC)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Danaos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $319.02 million 0.36 N/A N/A N/A Danaos $458.73 million 0.32 -$32.94 million $12.32 0.49

Grindrod Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danaos.

Volatility and Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grindrod Shipping and Danaos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 94.12%. Danaos has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.73%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Danaos.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Danaos -18.46% 19.88% 5.54%

Summary

Danaos beats Grindrod Shipping on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.