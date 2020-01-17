Comparing KBR (NYSE:KBR) and Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

KBR (NYSE:KBR) and Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

KBR has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacobs Engineering has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of KBR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Jacobs Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of KBR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jacobs Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KBR and Jacobs Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR 3.39% 12.77% 4.32% Jacobs Engineering 6.66% 11.42% 5.42%

Dividends

KBR pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Engineering pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. KBR pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jacobs Engineering pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KBR and Jacobs Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR 0 2 5 0 2.71 Jacobs Engineering 0 0 2 0 3.00

KBR currently has a consensus target price of $28.86, suggesting a potential downside of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Given Jacobs Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jacobs Engineering is more favorable than KBR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBR and Jacobs Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBR $4.91 billion 0.86 $281.00 million $1.53 19.58 Jacobs Engineering $12.74 billion 0.98 $847.98 million $5.05 18.51

Jacobs Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than KBR. Jacobs Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering beats KBR on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBR

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This segment's services include research and development, test and evaluation, program management and consulting, operational and platform support, logistics and facilities, training, and security. The Technology & Consulting segment provides proprietary technology that focuses on the monetization of hydrocarbons primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids, as well as ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining; gasification; oil and gas consulting; integrity management; naval architecture and proprietary hulls; and downstream consulting. The Engineering & Construction segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/gas to liquids; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; and offshore oil and gas, including shallow-water, deep-water, and subsea. This segment also provides floating solutions, including floating production units; floating production, storage, and offshore; floating liquefied natural gas; and floating storage and regasification units, as well as differentiated EPC, program management, and maintenance services. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.