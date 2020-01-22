Comparing Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Melrose Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 7.88% 4.50% 0.55% Melrose Bancorp 13.44% 3.63% 0.50%

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melrose Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares and Melrose Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Melrose Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Melrose Bancorp.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Melrose Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Melrose Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $266.41 million 2.81 $51.45 million $1.32 14.08 Melrose Bancorp $11.56 million 4.99 $1.77 million N/A N/A

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Melrose Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; and wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Melrose Bancorp

Melrose Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides online and mobile banking services; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It serves individuals, families, and businesses through a full-service banking office in Melrose, Massachusetts. Melrose Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Melrose, Massachusetts.