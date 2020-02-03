Comparing Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and W. R. Grace & Co (NASDAQ:GRA)

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loop Industries and W. R. Grace & Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 W. R. Grace & Co 0 1 8 0 2.89

Loop Industries currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.14%. W. R. Grace & Co has a consensus price target of $84.22, indicating a potential upside of 25.03%. Given Loop Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than W. R. Grace & Co.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and W. R. Grace & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A -65.67% -47.91% W. R. Grace & Co 11.34% 73.68% 7.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loop Industries and W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($0.39) -25.79 W. R. Grace & Co $1.93 billion 2.33 $167.60 million $4.14 16.27

W. R. Grace & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Grace & Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Loop Industries has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Grace & Co has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co beats Loop Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin catalysts and chemical catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, pharmaceutical, and chemical process. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.