Comparing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Alphatec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $40,000.00 1,641.37 -$22.26 million ($1.23) -1.85 Alphatec $91.69 million 4.97 -$28.98 million ($0.58) -12.81

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Motus GI and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 0 4 0 3.00

Motus GI currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 236.26%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI N/A -143.60% -107.10% Alphatec -47.55% -151.54% -26.66%

Volatility and Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motus GI beats Alphatec on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.