Comparing NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) & Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG)

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bat Group and NBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

NBT Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.68%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Bat Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bat Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bat Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bat Group and NBT Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group $490,000.00 37.55 $7.65 million N/A N/A NBT Bancorp $469.02 million 3.68 $112.57 million $2.56 15.41

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bat Group.

Volatility & Risk

Bat Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bat Group and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group -231.71% -105.27% -71.08% NBT Bancorp 24.08% 11.43% 1.26%

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Bat Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bat Group Company Profile

Bat Group, Inc. engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc. in June 2019. Bat Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.