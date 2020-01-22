Comparing Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Okta and NASDAQ:MYSZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 7 11 0 2.61 NASDAQ:MYSZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Okta currently has a consensus target price of $135.53, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Okta’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Okta is more favorable than NASDAQ:MYSZ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Okta and NASDAQ:MYSZ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $399.25 million 38.03 -$125.50 million ($1.03) -121.61 NASDAQ:MYSZ N/A N/A -$5.97 million N/A N/A

NASDAQ:MYSZ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta.

Volatility & Risk

Okta has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASDAQ:MYSZ has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and NASDAQ:MYSZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -35.43% -53.08% -12.72% NASDAQ:MYSZ N/A -128.32% -86.22%

Summary

Okta beats NASDAQ:MYSZ on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NASDAQ:MYSZ Company Profile

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.