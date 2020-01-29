Comparing Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) & Pledge Petroleum (NASDAQ:PROP)

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol -5.70% -26.57% -11.84% Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A -211.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and Pledge Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol $1.52 billion 0.02 -$60.27 million ($1.42) -0.47 Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 140.43 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Pledge Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Ethanol.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -22.28, meaning that its share price is 2,328% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Pacific Ethanol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Pacific Ethanol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Ethanol and Pledge Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Ethanol presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.76%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Summary

Pacific Ethanol beats Pledge Petroleum on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. The company also offers ethanol transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; distillers grains and other feed co-products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company owns and operates nine ethanol production facilities in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho; and in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.