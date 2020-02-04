Comparing PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) & CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PREMIER FOODS P/ADR and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PREMIER FOODS P/ADR N/A N/A N/A CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 7.96% 10.71% 6.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PREMIER FOODS P/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PREMIER FOODS P/ADR and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PREMIER FOODS P/ADR $1.08 billion 0.36 -$44.37 million $0.56 4.14 CASIO COMPUTER/ADR $2.68 billion 1.71 $199.21 million $8.12 23.24

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PREMIER FOODS P/ADR. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASIO COMPUTER/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR beats PREMIER FOODS P/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR Company Profile

There is no company description available for Premier Foods PLC.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, office computers, page printers, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.