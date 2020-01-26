Comparing Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) and CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) and CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Premier Oil and CGG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Oil 0 2 1 0 2.33 CGG 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Oil and CGG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Oil $1.40 billion 0.83 $133.40 million $0.12 11.83 CGG $1.19 billion 1.78 -$101.60 million N/A N/A

Premier Oil has higher revenue and earnings than CGG.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Oil and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Oil N/A N/A N/A CGG -67.71% -15.01% -6.01%

Volatility & Risk

Premier Oil has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier Oil beats CGG on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe. Premier Oil plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

CGG Company Profile

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands. It also provides geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; and data management services and software to its clients, as well as collects, develops, and licenses geological data under the Robertson brand. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells seismic equipment used for land and marine seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land vibrators or marine air guns. It also provides integrated solutions; and customer support services, such as training. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Générale de Géophysique  Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.