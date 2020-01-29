Comparing Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) & Artelo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ARTL)

Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solbright Group and Artelo Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solbright Group $12.06 million 0.00 -$15.80 million N/A N/A Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Artelo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solbright Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solbright Group and Artelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Artelo Biosciences has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.48%.

Profitability

This table compares Solbright Group and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60% Artelo Biosciences N/A -140.48% -101.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Solbright Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Solbright Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solbright Group Company Profile

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC, doing business as Iota, provides IoT connectivity solutions. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.