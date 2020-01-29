Comparing WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) & Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (NASDAQ:FMBL)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of WSFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. WSFS Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 20.98% 10.13% 1.52% Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 28.55% 24.98% 2.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $709.20 million 3.02 $148.81 million $3.74 10.99 Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $299.72 million 3.39 $85.57 million N/A N/A

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WSFS Financial and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus target price of $45.92, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.