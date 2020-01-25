Compass Gold (CVE:CVB) Trading 1.3% Higher

Compass Gold Corp (CVE:CVB) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, 31,750 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 257,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60.

Compass Gold (CVE:CVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Compass Gold Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Gold (CVE:CVB)

Compass Gold Corp is Canada-base company. The Company through its subsidiary Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd engages in gold exploration and mining sector. Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd holds gold exploration permits on number of sites in Southern Mali in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects.

Read More: What causes a recession?