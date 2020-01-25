Compass Group (LON:CPG) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,927 ($25.35) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,893.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,982.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Group will post 8973.0003739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

