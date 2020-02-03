Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,200,000 after buying an additional 55,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $27,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 58.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 305,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. 21,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.36. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $61.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

