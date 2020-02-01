Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NYSE:CMP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $61.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

