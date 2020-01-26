Compass Point Upgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to “Buy”

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBS. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 21.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet