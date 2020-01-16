Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Compugen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.42.

NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 466,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $296.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 379.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

