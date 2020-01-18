Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.08, 467,304 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 292,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

The firm has a market cap of $309.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Compugen during the third quarter worth about $225,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Compugen during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 379.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Compugen by 115.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

