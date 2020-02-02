Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.78

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $7.26. Compugen shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 23,805 shares trading hands.

CGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

The firm has a market cap of $369.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,417 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 283,993 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Compugen by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

