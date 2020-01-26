Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Compugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Compugen stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Compugen by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 42.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

