Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) PT Set at €62.00 by Warburg Research

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) received a €62.00 ($72.09) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Compugroup Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.43 ($67.94).

COP stock opened at €59.50 ($69.19) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.16 and its 200-day moving average is €60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.16. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80. Compugroup Medical has a twelve month low of €42.78 ($49.74) and a twelve month high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Compugroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)