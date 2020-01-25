Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of CCC traded up GBX 24 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,792 ($23.57). 119,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,969. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,721.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,447.65. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,867 ($24.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.24), for a total transaction of £28,036.40 ($36,880.29).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index