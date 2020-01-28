Computacenter (LON:CCC) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,500 ($19.73).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCC. Barclays lifted their price target on Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday.

CCC traded up GBX 24 ($0.32) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,822 ($23.97). 57,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,738.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,454.30. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,867 ($24.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.24), for a total value of £28,036.40 ($36,880.29).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

