Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Computer Programs & Systems reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 103,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,436,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 69.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $374.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com